Samsung opens display manufacturing unit in UP’s Noida

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Samsung has completed the construction of the display manufacturing unit that has been relocated from China to Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, a delegation led by Samsung’s Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the delegation, due to the improved industrial environment and investor-friendly policies, Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was previously located in China, to Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed, according to an official release. The delegation stated that the construction work demonstrates India’s commitment to make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub.

During the meeting with the delegation, the chief minister stated that Samsung’s Noida factory is a classic example of the success of the ‘Make in India’ program and that this will help the state’s youth find work. Adityanath assured the delegation that the state government would continue to assist the Samsung company in the future.