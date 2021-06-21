State to witness rainfall in next 2 days: Meteorological Department

Jaipur: The state meteorological department in Rajasthan has predicted rain for the next 2 days. The department also updated that the southwest monsoon has not yet covered the state fully and is still the same as it was on June 19. The monsoon is at present passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur regions in the state.

Also Read: Rain plays spoilsport

As per the weather department, rain accompanied with thunderstorms is likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours. Heavy rain is also possible at one or two places in Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Udaipur districts on Mondy.