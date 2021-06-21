UAE based airline announces resumption of service

Dubai: UAE-based budget air carrier, Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Baku in Azerbaijan. The flight service will resume from July 11. Tickets for the flight can either be booked by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call center, or through travel agencies.

The sharjah-based airline has been gradually resuming services to various routes in the past few months. Earlier, the airline restarted flights to Sarajevo, Moscow and Luxor.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of flight services to India from June 23. The air carrier has also resumed services to many international destinations. At present, Emirates operates 34 services to destinations in Europe.