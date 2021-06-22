Charas weighing 9 kg found hidden in motorbike fuel tanks

Mumbai: Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai said they recovered nine kilograms of charas from two motorbikes. On June 14 and 15, the NCB’s Mumbai zonal team seized 17.3 kg of charas, a banned narcotic drug, from a religious place in the Dadar area and arrested seven people.

Two of the accused, Rajvinder Singh and Gurmit Singh, traveled by motorbike between Punjab and Mumbai, bringing charas in backpacks, an official said. In examining the two motorbikes, the NCB sleuths discovered that the petrol tanks had cavities where another nine kg of charas were hidden. NCB officials confirmed that further investigations are underway.