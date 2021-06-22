In a record 20 days, Railways completes Valsad Road over-bridge on ‘Gujarat Corridor’

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has completed the construction of the Valsad Road OverBridge (ROB) on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) in Gujarat in a record-breaking 20 days. The work of dismantling and reconstruction was carried out by Indian Railways’ PSU and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL).

A 20-day traffic block was imposed on June 2 this year for dealing with this challenge, through collaboration with various government agencies and the civil administration of Valsad ROB which funnels busy traffic from the Mumbai-Delhi highway. In addition to the Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh with Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai, the Eastern Corridor (EDFC) will traverse Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The 306 km Rewari – Madar section of the WDFC was dedicated to the nation on January 7. New Palanpur-New Kishangarh WDFC has completed a trial run of 369 km. The Prime minister dedicated to the nation EDFC’s 351 km New Bhaupur – New Khurja section and the Operation Control Centre at Prayagraj on December 29, 2020. A total of approximately 2800 route kilometers of the whole WDFC and EDFC (excluding the Sonnagar-Dankuni PPP section) will be commissioned by June 2022, according to the Ministry.

More than 4000 trains have been run in the commissioned sections. There are more than 3000 trains in Eastern DFC and more than 1000 in WDFC. GTKM has surpassed 3 million tons. There are trains in the section that achieve an average speed of 99.38 kmph at EDFC and 92 kmph at WDFC. According to the Ministry, these speeds are comparable to any of the fastest mail express trains.