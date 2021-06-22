Atonement for switching to BJP – party workers return back to TMC

Hooghly: Approximately 200 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district returned to the Trinamool Congress after ‘purifying’ themselves with Gangajal. The party workers said joining BJP was a mistake. In Hooghly, BJP workers held up the TMC flag and joined hands with Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar as they apologized for their mistake.

MP Aparupa Poddar said the party organized a program to give free food to the poor on Tuesday. During this program, Poddar said, some Dalits came forward and told her that joining the BJP was a mistake. After atoning for their mistake, they wanted to rejoin the TMC. Since the TMC’s victory in the recent assembly elections, hundreds of activists are returning to the party.

Over 50 BJP workers in West Bengal’s Birbhum were re-inducted into the Trinamool Congress Party earlier this month after staging a dharna outside the TMC office demanding that they be brought back into the party. BJP officials have described this exodus of party workers as a result of violence unleashed in the state following the declaration of election results. According to the ruling party, the workers are being forced to rejoin the ruling party for the sake of their safety and that of their families.