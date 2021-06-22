‘Gyani Baba is dishing out pearls of wisdom to Prime Minister’: Union minister Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him ‘gyani baba’. The senior BJP leader launched severe criticism against the Congress leader for criticizing the union government over Covid-19 situation. The BJP leader asked Rahul Gandhi to investigate why the states ruled by Congress failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

‘While Gyani Baba is dishing out pearls of wisdom to Honourable Prime Minister, he may like to introspect on the following – Where did second wave start? – Congress-ruled states. Which states had huge percentage of India’s cases and deaths? – Congress-ruled states,’ tweeted Smriti Irani.

‘State with the highest case fatality rate – Congress-ruled state. States with maximum noise against vaccines creating vaccine hesitancy – Congress-ruled states. States which had an astronomical positivity rate during the second wave – Congress-ruled states… Who demanded decentralization & then did a u-turn?- Congress. Which states did the worst in terms of vaccination yesterday even as the country created a world record? – Congress-ruled states,’ Irani said in another tweet.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously. ‘The prime minister did not take Covid seriously. He was focusing on the Bengal election.. .The tears of the prime minister cannot ease the pain of those who lost their loved ones. The second wave of Covid saw patients and their families scrambling for oxygen, hospital beds, and other health supplies amid an acute shortage’, said Rahul in a press conference.