Man with ‘Peter Pan syndrome’ gets bail in minor’s sexual assault case

Mumbai: On Thursday, a Mumbai court granted bail to a man suffering from Peter Pan Syndromein connection with a case of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. On Monday, Special Judge S C Jadhav granted bail to the 23-year-old on a bond of Rs 25,000 and several other conditions. Sunil Pandey, appearing on behalf of the accused, said that his client suffers from ‘Peter Pan Syndrome’, a condition in which adults are socially immature.

Peter Pan Syndrome is a term used in pop psychology to describe socially immature adults. Since the 1983 publication of The Peter Pan Syndrome: Men Who Have Never Grown Up, by Dr. Dan Kiley, the term has been used informally by laypeople and some psychologists in popular psychology.

Pandey told the court that the victim’s family knew about their relationship, but they did not like it due to the boy’s illness and poor background, as well as their grudge against his family members. However, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar opposed the plea and denied all the allegations made by the defendant. There is, prima facie enough evidence on record to establish that the defendant was involved in the commission of the crime.

The applicant’s illness is not documented in the record. According to the prosecutor, if the accused is released on bail, he may alter evidence in the case. After hearing the submissions, the court granted bail to the accused, saying that his detention would be of no use since the investigation was completed and there was nothing to be recovered from him.

In its opinion, The court noted the victim’s statement that mentioned she left her parents’ house and ‘joined the company’. The facts indicate that the girl (though she is a minor) has sufficient knowledge and capacity to understand the full significance of what she is doing, the court said.