Nagpur ‘shocked’: Man after killing family members, commits suicide

Nagpur: In the early hours of Monday, a 45-year-old man supposedly killed five members of his family, including his wife and two teenage children, before dying by suicide by hanging himself in his house in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sunil Phulari, told reporters that the man, Alok Matukar, cut the throats of his wife Vijaya (40) and daughter Pari (14) and choked his son Sahil (12) in his house. Then went to the nearby house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobde (55) and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde (21) and also slit their throats, and later he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

‘The incident came to light this morning after neighbors of the Matukar family noticed that the door of the home was shut even at 9 am. When a neighbor peeped through the window, Sahil was found lying on the bed lifeless in the drawing-room. They then alerted the police,’ the ACP said.

A Tehil police station official said that Matukar was in the tailoring business and prima facie it seems the murders and suicide were the results of some domestic argument.