Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India, Sharma Oli

Kathmandu (Nepal): Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed on Monday that Yoga originated in Nepal, adding that India was not present when Yoga first became popular around the world. ‘Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions,’ caretaker Prime Minister Oli said. Oli made the statement while addressing a program held at his residence Baluwatar on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Oli also claimed that Indian experts have been hiding facts about it. ‘India that exists now wasn’t there in the past. Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or sub-continent,’ Oli added.

In July last year, Oli had claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. ‘Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims, even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,’ Oli claimed at an event organized at Prime Minister`s residence in Kathmandu. He had also blamed India of cultural encroachment by ‘creating a fake Ayodhya.’