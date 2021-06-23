A pregnant woman or a priest? After 3000 years, CT scan reveals DEATH’S secret

An Italian CT scan has made headlines in Milan. A CT scan was not performed on a living body. A 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy was used for the test, which caught everyone by surprise. A CT scan of the Egyptian mummy was performed at a hospital in Milan. The residues need to be studied further. After 3000 years, we will have an answer to that question.

It is a joint venture between the Bergamo Museum and the Mummy Research Project in Milan. It is a mummy that needs to be saved or ‘protected’. CT scans are part of that process. ‘Mummies are like biological museums, they’re like capsules buried in time,’ says Sabina Malgora, director of the research project. In a sense, this is a virtual postmortem. There is a lot of information about ancient Egyptian cultural practices and burial practices, but there is also a lot about when mankind died. When studying mummies, life and death are reconstructed.

According to some, this ancient Egyptian mummy is known as Ankekhonsu, which means ‘Khonsu God is alive’. Christ lived between 900 and 800 years. That was about 3000 years ago. This is why many people assumed Mummy was a priest. However, there is another presumption that is counterintuitive. It is the story of a 20-year-old girl who died while fully pregnant. Another group of researchers believes that the coffin may have been buried somewhere during the mummy’s transfer history.

In the coming days, a forensic reconstruction of the mummy’s face will take place. Mummy’s shape will be restored by Milan’s polyclinic radiology team and anthropologists. It will be interesting to see what happens. Was it the priest or the young woman who died during pregnancy?