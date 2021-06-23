Terrorist threat to Idukki dams ; CCTV Monitoring in state capital and Cheruthoni

In the face of terrorism, Idukki has taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of all five dams. In response to a security alert issued by the Secret Investigation Division, authorities installed a CCTV camera to monitor and analyze the footage.

A directive from the Secret Investigation Division directs the authorities to make sure that Idukki, Cheruthoni, Kulamavu, Pambla, and Kallarutty reservoirs are safe. The authorities immediately installed the security cameras. As part of the analysis, live footage will be viewed from Cheruthoni Dam and Thiruvananthapuram Dam. Special officers have been appointed for this purpose. A 24-hour monitoring system will cover data on dam levels in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as in Idukki.

In 2015, during the regime of Oommen Chandy, there were reports of a terrorist attack on the Mullaperiyal Dam. After this, it was reported that militants had targeted the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, managed by Tamil Nadu, in the Idukki district. Earlier, it was reported that militants coming from Pakistan had targeted dams in India.

A report earlier said Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed instructed militants to attack dams in India. There is a concern, especially in Kerala, about the insecurity of Mullaperiyar. Several reports indicate that the collapse of the dam could threaten the lives of 35 lakh people in five districts, including Ranakul, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Tamil Nadu brought the matter to the attention of the Supreme Court, which urged the CISF to take steps to ensure its safety. Although the Central Government opposed the deployment of the CISF without Kerala’s permission. At that point in time, the Kerala government informed the Supreme Court that it could take the necessary steps to make the dam safe.