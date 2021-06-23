Colombia is home to the most species of butterflies on earth

Colombia is home to the world’s largest butterfly population, with about 20% of all known species, according to a new study published by the Natural History Museum in London. In a document titled ‘Checklist of Colombian Butterflies’, an international team of scientists cataloged 3,642 species and 2,085 subspecies.

Natural History Museum in London curator Blanca Huertas reports that more than 200 butterfly species are exclusive to Colombia. Project researchers visited Colombia extensively, studied 350,000 photos, and analyzed information collected since the late 18th century, the museum reported. ‘Colombia has a great diversity of natural habitats, a complex and heterogeneous geography, and a privileged location in the extreme northeast of South America’, the report says.

By protecting butterflies in Colombia, Huertas said, the country can also protect its forests and other, less-liked species. The National Department of Planning estimates that Colombia lost nearly 2.8 million hectares of forest between 2000 and 2019.

