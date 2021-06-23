Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for PCR tests

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has opened one of the world’s largest in-house airport labs for processing Covid-19 RT PCR tests, as part of its efforts to accommodate and expedite the safe return of international travellers.

According to Dubai Airports, the lab, which is the product of collaboration between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and lab operator Pure Health, can analyse 100,000 samples each day and provide results within a few hours.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, said, ‘As the world’s busiest international hub preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond, we were keen to make sure that the airport journey is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols.’

The lab’s inauguration coincides with Dubai International Airport’s intentions to reopen its main terminal this week and recruit around 3,500 personnel as it prepares for an increase in traffic in the coming months. From June 24, about 66 airlines that presently use Terminals 2 and 3 will progressively relocate their operations to Terminal 1. The 20,000 square-foot laboratory, which is near Terminal 2, is a specialised facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples received from passengers at DXB.

According to the announcement, the lab is linked to government reporting networks, allowing secure and simple sharing of information between health and regulatory bodies, as well as airlines. ‘The lab is a fine demonstration of Dubai’s collaborative approach to tackling complex challenges and achieving great results,’ Sheikh Ahmed said.

As per Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the laboratory’s capabilities would significantly cut passenger waiting time and allow authorities to efficiently conduct appropriate preventative and safety procedures.