Kerala’s first de-addiction center for women and girls opens

Ernakulam: The Kerala Social Justice Department opened its first de-addiction center for women and girls in April at Karukutty in Ernakulam district, where a 16-year-old has been in jail for drug abuse. Despite abusing substances for five years, it took the teen three weeks to even recover from withdrawal symptoms. Initially from a separated family, the class 7 dropout became an addict and then a drug dealer.

However, due to her impressive abilities, she ended up being quite talented, with many innate craft skills. She is now one of five inmates in an NGO’s de-addiction center for men that has been running for 32 years. ‘She gave us names of 12 other potential drug addicts, but before we could track them down her mother started pushing for her custody, even though she was a long way from full recovery,’ said Joseph Parecattil, director of the center.

As the centre realized that giving the mother premature custody would lead to a relapse in her condition, it approached the Child Welfare Committee to retain her custody. The case of this youngster clearly demonstrates the need for a rehabilitation program as a complement to de-addiction treatment. ‘When funding under the Central government stabilizes from next year, we may need to implement such a program’, said Fr. Parecattil.

Read more: ‘Trust in news’: India ranks higher than US

Providing treatment for 20 patients

The center, with an in-patient and out-patient wing, is funded by the state government in the first year and can accommodate 20 inmates at a time. The center treats addictions to drugs, alcohol, cell phones, and other substances for up to 90 days. Monthly consultations, as well as weekly meetings akin to Alcoholics Anonymous, will also be organized at the center.