New Zealand wins World Test Championship

Southampton: In cricket, New Zealand has won the first World Test Championship finals. The hosts defeated India by eight wickets on the reserve day of the game.

Also Read: Indian industrialist secures first position in the list of world’s top philanthropist in 100 years

India was all out for 170 in the second innings. New Zealand chased the target by losing only two wickets. Skipper Kane Williamson’s 52 and Ross Taylor’s 47 have helped the Kiwis to win the title. The two shared a crucial 96-run partnership for the third wicket. For the hosts, Tim Southee picked 4 wickets by giving only 48 runs in 19 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 271/10, 170/10

New Zealand: 249/10,140/2