Nusrat Jahan’s marital status questioned again, BJP MP calls for probe

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress MP, Nusrat Jahan should be probed for her ‘illegal and ethical behaviour’, and appropriate action must be taken against her for lying to Parliament about her marital status, said Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanghmitra Maurya. Maurya has written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, requesting that the subject be referred to the House’s ethics committee.

‘An appropriate action be intimated under relevant rules of Lok Sabha procedure and/ or the matter be referred to Committee on Ethics for detailed investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct,’ Maurya said in the letter to the Speaker on June 19. She also attached Jahan’s Lok Sabha profile, in which her husband’s name is listed as Nikhil Jain.

‘Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law,’ Maurya added.

Maurya, on the other hand, subsequently stated that Jahan has the right to her private life and that no one should interfere with it, but her claims regarding her marriage indicate that she ‘deliberately gave misleading information in Parliament.’

Maurya is not the first BJP leader to challenge actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan’s marital status after the Trinamool leader claimed that her marriage to Nikhil Jain was null and invalid since it took place in a foreign country and was not recognised under Indian law.

Nusrat Jahan got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum of Turkey in 2019, after she made her political debut, winning the Lok Sabha elections in the same year.