Security forces neutralize militant in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. They were conducting a search operation in the area after getting inputs about the presence of militants. Militants fired on the forces and the team retaliated.

Today morning, the Border Security Forces (BSF) gunned down a narcotics smuggler near Pansar area of Hiranagar sector along the International Border and also recovered 27 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, terrorists killed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday night. Militants opened fire at CID inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar near his residence in Srinagar while he was returning home after evening prayers.