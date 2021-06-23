Unitech Group case: ED attaches assets, helicopter

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it has attached 101 land parcels and a helicopter worth Rs 81.10 crore in relation to the inquiry being conducted against Unitech Group.

The subject land parcels are located in Santacruz, Mumbai, and belong to the Shivalik Group. The helicopter is owned by M/s King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, an associate company of Shivalik Group.

The investigation by ED exposed that Unitech Group had averted profits of crime to the tune of Rs 574 crore to Shivalik Group and in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the land parcels and a helicopter. Quests were conducted on March 4 at 35 locations in NCR and Mumbai, on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group, and Carnoustie Group. After a review of seized records followed by the revelations of various persons, the agency revealed the proceeds of crime.

Earlier, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 349.82 crore belonging to Trikar Group and Carnoustie Group. With this attachment, the total attachments, in this case, reach Rs 431 crore.