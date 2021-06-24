17 soldiers killed in a helicopter crash

Nairobi: 17 soldiers were killed and six were critically injured in a helicopter crash on Thursday. The helicopter crashed near Kajiado County near Nairobi in Kenya. The soldiers were on a training exercise.

The Kenyan military has confirmed the accident but did not reveal any further details. Kenyan police informed that there were 23 soldiers inside the chopper.

Earlier in another incident, 6 personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) were killed after an S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter crashed during its training flight . The newly acquired chopper crashed just after its take-off from an airbase in Capas town in Tarlac province.