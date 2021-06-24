Mercedes-Benz EQS is world’s most aerodynamically efficient car

According to its creator, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the world’s most aerodynamically efficient road car. Mercedes-Benz said in an announcement ahead of the electric-powered luxury saloon’s planned unveiling on 15 April that the fourth model from its EQ sub-brand will have a drag co-efficient ‘starting at 0.20.’

The benchmark figure, obtained in Mercedes-cutting-edge Benz’s wind tunnel in Sindelfingen, Germany, places the new flagship EQ model ahead of both its electric-powered and combustion-engine saloon car rivals in terms of outright aerodynamic efficiency.

Tesla claimed a drag co-efficient of 0.208 for the facelifted Model S in January 2021, beating the Lucid Air’s 0.21. It also establishes the EQS as Mercedes-most Benz’s aerodynamically efficient road car to date, surpassing the A-Class saloon and seventh-generation S-Class, both of which are rated at 0.22.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the 0.20 figure was achieved in conjunction with 19-inch AMG wheels and the Sport driving mode. The new Mercedes-Benz features a smooth-surfaced design with nobody creases. A key component used to achieve the record-breaking aerodynamic figure is an unusually low front end with a fully enclosed black panel grille, as seen on the 2019 EQS concept car.

The EQS has its own dashboard, controls, and trim elements on the inside. Ahead of the driver is a steering wheel with capacitive touchpads on the two upper spokes, similar to that used by the S-Class. A high-set center console runs through the middle of the front cabin, with sizeable oddment stowage bins beneath it.

Customers can order the new EQ model with Mercedes-digital Benz’s MBUX Hyperscreen. It is controlled by the latest version of the MBUX operating system, which features an eight-core CPU with 24GB of RAM and supports over-the-air software updates, and consists of three separate displays integrated behind a single curved panel 141cm wide. A head-up display unit with augmented reality functions, a Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers and a 710W output, and a high-efficiency particulate filter will be available as options.