After McAfee’s death in jail, his tweet ‘If I hang myself’ resurfaces

Barcelona: McAfee, 75, was discovered dead on Friday night, June 23, in a Brians 2 jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. While the cause of death is yet to be determined, the Catalan justice department stated that ‘everything leads to suicide,’ but that ‘judicial officials have been deployed to the jail and are examining’ his death.

He died hours after a Spanish court ordered his extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges. He had been imprisoned previously for allegedly neglecting to file tax reports. He was facing a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. McAfee was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport, when he was about to board a flight to Istanbul.

In the wake of rumours of McAfee’s suspected suicide, a tweet from December 2019 saying that he would never commit himself has gone viral. McAfee stated in his tweet that if he ever died by suicide, it indicated he did not and was ‘whacked.’ He also claimed that the US government was attempting to assassinate him.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Wikileaks and other social media users echoed the aforementioned post, drawing comparisons with Jeffrey Epstein’s reported jail suicide.

McAfee’s final tweets have also attracted attention. ‘The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,’ he wrote.

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy… All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 18, 2021

The McAfee Anti-virus was the first commercial anti-virus software launched in 1987, which was eventually sold off to Intel in 2011.

McAfee, who claimed to be a Libertarian by ideology, publicly said in 2019 that he had not paid income tax in the United States for years due to ideological reasons, and subsequently departed the country to avoid prosecution. He was also sought for alleged cryptocurrency-related fraud and had indicated an interest in running for President of the United States on behalf of the Libertarian Party.