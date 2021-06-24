Breaking News – Embassy blast: Delhi Police arrest four students

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four students on Thursday in connection with the blast outside the Israel Embassy in January. According to Delhi Police sources, they were brought to Delhi on transit remand. Reports state that the four students are residents of Kargil, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Police arrested the students after being granted a transit remand by a local court, under a separate FIR. They had been questioned earlier, and their interrogations will continue. Their phones had been switched off at the same time when the blast occurred,’ the police said.

The blast occurred outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi on January 29. The Special Cell, in this case, has filed a separate FIR in connection with the investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released CCTV footage showing two people outside the Israeli Embassy in the second week of June. A reward of Rs 10 lakh was also announced by the agency for information leading to their identification and arrest.

On January 29, a low-intensity blast occurred near the Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Road at 5.05 pm. A police official had classified the explosion as being caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Israel condemned the attack, but there were no casualties. It said that it was working with Indian authorities to investigate the matter. The incident occurred on the 29th anniversary of India-Israel relations.