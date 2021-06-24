IMD predicts thunderstorm with rain in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather update, predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

‘Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Saharanpur, Roorkee, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Shamli, Khatoli, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Sambhal, Atrauli, Pahasu, Amroha, Najibabad, Bijnor and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of Northeast, East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Dadri, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad, Khurja(UP) & adjoining areas during next 2 hours, IMD said in its weather bulletin.