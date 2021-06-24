India’s Foreign Direct Investment inflow surges 38%

New Delhi: The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow has surged by 38%. This was revealed by the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As per the data, the country received a total of 6.24 billion US dollars in April this year. It is higher by 38% when compared to April 2020. FDI Equity inflows in April 2021 were 4.44 billion US dollars and it is higher by 60% over the FDI Equity inflow of April 2020.

Mauritius is the top investing country with 24% FDI Equity inflows, followed by Singapore with 21% and Japan with 11%.

The computer Software and Hardware sector received 24% of Foreign Direct Investment. It was followed by ‘Services Sector’ with 23% of investment and ‘Education Sector’ with 8%. Among states, Karnataka received 31% of FDI, followed by Maharashtra with 19% and Delhi with 15%.