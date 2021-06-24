Man who lost both arms gets COVID-19 vaccine on thigh

Ranchi: Gulshan Lohra, a double amputee, who lost both hands, was a one-of-a-kind example of how responsible individuals are about getting COVID-19 vaccination, even in the remotest villages of Jharkhand, taking the shot on his left thigh on Tuesday.

Lohra, a resident of West Singhbhum district’s Manoharpur block, said he had no problems after receiving the vaccine and urged others to do the same because vaccination is the only way to keep the virus at bay. ‘I decided to take the vaccine at any cost to protect myself from COVID-19, as it is the only way to keep the virus away,’ said Lohra.

People in rural regions, particularly in tribal-dominated districts of Jharkhand such as Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, West Singhbhum, and other neighboring districts, are hesitant to obtain the COVID vaccination because they are afraid of death, developing a fever, and becoming impotent after receiving the vaccine.

According to health experts, Lohra has attempted to send a strong message to those who are hesitant to receive the vaccination for a variety of reasons. Manoharpur Medical Officer Narendra Sumbrai said, ‘Ideally, a person is given the jab in his left hand. Since Lohra has a double amputee we decided to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in his left thigh.’