Rahul Gandhi faces ‘defamation case’ for abusing Modi’s family name

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks regarding the ‘Modi surname’, a BJP MLA filed a criminal defamation suit. Gandhi arrived in court today in Gujarat’s Surat, where he will record his statement in that case. Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator from Surat, filed the case with the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat, AN Dave, a week ago, and Rahul Gandhi was directed to give his final statement in that case.

“The whole secret of existence is to have no fear.” — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2021

The Congress MP tweeted just before his court appearance, ‘The whole secret of existence is to be fearless’. Purnesh Modi’s complaint in April 2019 accuses Gandhi of defaming the entire Modi community with his remarks at a rally ahead of the national election. On April 13, 2019, Mr. Gandhi made the comments at a public meeting in Karnataka.

‘Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have the same surname. Why would all thieves have the same surname,’ he had reportedly said in Kolar. During that time, he was the President of the Congress Party; after losing in the Lok Sabha elections, he resigned. Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are fugitives who fled India while being investigated for loan fraud and financial irregularities. Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty. It has been dubbed a “false defamation case” by Congress.