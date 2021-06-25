Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at former minister’s residence

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. The ED conducted the raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had on May 11 registered a case against Anil Deshmukh. The raid was part of the investigation. CBI had also filed an FIR against him in April.

Anil Deshmukh, a senior leader of NCP resigned from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, raising allegations of corruption against him.