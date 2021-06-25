Goa unlock: Both Covid vaccine doses must for tourists, Minister says

Panaji: Goa will make it compulsory for tourists to be fully vaccinated with both doses and a Covid negative RT-PCR report, the state Ports Minister Michael Lobo announced on Thursday.

‘We have to wait till July and let the number of cases go down to zero. We will reopen Goa for tourists with proper screening. Both doses of vaccines and a negative RT-PCR report will be made mandatory for tourists for the first three months after reopening of tourism in the state,’ he said while speaking to the media.

Lobo further stressed that it is necessary to wait and watch the Covid-19 situation for at least two months. ‘The cases are coming down but we will wait for a month to start the business. For the first two months, we need to keep a close watch,’ he said.

The state minister said that the entry of tourists around New Year and Christmas will not be affected by this decision. Lobo said, ‘In October, November, and December the protocols will change, so it will not affect the tourists coming in the state for New Year or Christmas. It is also important to screen people coming by air and train.’

He further added, ‘We cannot take a chance. Many have succumbed to the virus and several families have been affected. It is the duty of the government to oversee the situation.’

The state reported that 3,022 people have died from the virus since the outbreak last year. On Thursday, Goa recorded 229 new Covid-19 cases, 258 recoveries, and 9 deaths. As per the media bulletin, there are 2,727 active cases.