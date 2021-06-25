John McAfee’s widow blames U.S. for his death

Spain: The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, said on Friday that her husband wasn’t suicidal when she spoke to him the night before he died.

‘His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’ ‘ Janice McAfee said to reporters outside Brians 2 prison northwest of Barcelona, where she recovered her late husband’s belongings.

‘Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,’ she added in her first public remarks since the software entrepreneur’s death on Wednesday.

The authorities in Spain are performing an autopsy on McAfee’s body, but have stated that everything at the scene indicates that the 75-year-old committed suicide.

In October last year, John McAfee was arrested at the Barcelona airport on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes. Hours before his death, the Spanish National Court had ordered his extradition to the U.S. but not yet finalized.

‘We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,’ Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters. ‘I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.’

Authorities have said that the results of McAfee’s autopsy could take ‘days or weeks.’