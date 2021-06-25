Militant killed in an encounter with security forces

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a militant in an encounter in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces personnel who retaliated.

‘#Encounter has started at Hanjipora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice (sic),’ tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist, identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat affiliated with Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in the Shirmal area of Shopian.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the Chinar Corps Commander had revealed that there were around 200 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He also claimed that the security forces would be able to eliminate most of them by the end of this year.