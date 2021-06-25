No one can direct it better than me: Kangana Ranaut on film based on Indira Gandhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to announce that she will be directing her next film Emergency, which is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Ranaut on her 2014 film Revolver Rani, was previously announced as the project’s director. However, Ranaut announced on Wednesday that she will direct the film, as she believes no one can handle the project better than her.

The actress also revealed that the project will be penned by Ritesh Shah, who has films like Pink, Kahaani, D-Day, among others to his credit.

‘Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira,’ she wrote in a Koo app post.

Emergency is a political drama, not a biography, as the National Award-winning actor explained in a previous remark. ‘It is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. It’s a magnificent period piece. To be exact, it is a political play that would aid my generation in comprehending India’s contemporary socio-political landscape,’ she said.

Apart from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.