Serum Institute begins production of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax

Pune: On Friday, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the first batch of Covovax, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc, is being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India’s Pune facility.

‘Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. Well done team at Serum Institute India,’ Poonawalla tweeted.

The clinical trials of Covovax vaccine began in India in March, and the company hopes to launch it by September of this year.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax Inc had declared a license agreement with SII for the development and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

In January this year, the Serum Institute had introduced Covishield vaccine in the country. It had entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine.