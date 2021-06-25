Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain or drizzle has also been foretold for Saturday, as per the forecast. IMD officials said that parts of the city could get light to very light rain on Friday and Saturday, but Delhi may not get monsoon showers for at least a week.

It is expected that the minimum temperature on Friday will be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 28.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 38.2 degrees Celsius.

On Friday morning, Delhi’s air quality was moderate. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the frequent air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 140. On Thursday, the normal 24-hour AQI stood at 146 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is regarded as ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) of the Union ministry of earth science reported on Thursday, ‘The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and east-north-easterly. Although ventilation is favorable for dispersion, an increase in dust long-range transport is expected for the next three days. AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.’