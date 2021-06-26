Ashamed that Maneka Gandhi MP from my party: BJP MLA

Maneka Gandhi, the BJP MP who has been caught up in a storm over an alleged abusive call she made to a veterinarian in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra this week, has now come under fire from a member of her own party. Ajay Vishnoi, a former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP legislator, said on Saturday that he was ‘ashamed’ that Ms Gandhi was a member of his party.

The words used by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi in her conversation with veterinary doctor Vikas Sharma do not demonstrate the poor quality of Veterinary College Jabalpur, but rather how poor a woman she is. In a Hindi tweet, he said, ‘I am ashamed she is a party MP (not a leader)’.

Mr. Vishnoi’s remark came after a protest against Ms. Gandhi by veterinary doctors and students at the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The Indian Veterinary Association also condemned the alleged language used by the former union minister in his attack on the Agra veterinarian. This week, a purported audio clip of a phone conversation between Ms. Gandhi and the veterinary doctor went viral on social media, with the female voice abusing and threatening the doctor and blaming him for an alleged botched surgery on a dog.

Ms. Gandhi is also said to have threatened to have vet NL Gupta’s license revoked if he did not return the money he took from a client after the surgery. The former Union Minister has yet to respond to the controversy. Although the voice in the audio clip could not be independently confirmed, the vet claimed to have received a call from the Sitapur MP. During the alleged conversation, Ms. Gandhi is allegedly heard using Hindi expletives against the doctor, who addresses her as ‘ma’am.’

On June 21, I received a phone call from Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi regarding the dog’s surgery. ‘I was taken aback when she demanded that I pay 70,000 to the dog’s owner or risk having my license revoked.’ Dr. Gupta said. ‘In addition, she used abusive language and insulted my profession, my father, and my eligibility,’ he claimed.