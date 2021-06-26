‘Ayodhya is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian:’ PM at a meet with Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that Ayodhya should embody the ‘finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations’ during a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review development projects in the temple town. The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister took place days after allegations surfaced against the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust of an illicit land deal.

This is their second meeting this month; earlier this month, the Chief Minister was in the national capital for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, along with Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, amid claims of dissent in the party in his state.

Yogi Adityanath presented plans for Ayodhya’s development, including better roads, infrastructure, a railway station, and an airport, at today’s meeting. According to government sources, PM Modi portrayed Ayodhya as a city that is ‘etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian.’

‘Ayodhya is spiritual and sublime. This city’s human ethos must be matched by futuristic infrastructure that benefits everyone, including tourists and pilgrims.’ According to reports, the Prime Minister stated that development work in the town will continue for the foreseeable future. He described Ayodhya as a ‘city for and by every Indian.’

The Uttar Pradesh government announced several projects last year, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, to promote the temple town as a major religious tourism destination. Yogi Adityanath had announced the airport plan in 2018. Ayodhya currently has an airstrip for VIP use. However, the government has stated that it will be converted into an Airport.