‘Breaking News’: President’s helicopter attacked

In a rare instance of a direct attack on a presidential aircraft, President Duque’s helicopter on Friday was hit while transporting him and several officials to the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela. According to him, everyone on board the helicopter was safe, including himself, Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, and Norte de Santander Governor Silvano Serrano. After attending an event titled ‘Peace with Legality: The Sustainable Catatumbo Chapter’ on Friday, President Fidel Castro tweeted that he had just been attacked by a man in a presidential helicopter as his helicopter approached the city of Cúcuta.

He said the helicopter’s equipment and capabilities prevented something lethal from occurring. A video released by the Colombian presidency showed bullet holes in the helicopter. Duque did not mention the time or who he believed carried out the attack, but several armed groups do operate in the area.

According to the president, the ‘cowardly’ attack will not stop him from fighting drug trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime. In response to crime, he said, ‘Columbia is always strong against it and our institutions stand above any threat’. After a car-bomb attack at a military base on June 14, Cúcuta—where the flight was headed, was already on a security alert. The attack caused 36 injuries to both military personnel and civilians.

Read more: Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express derails in a tunnel

Despite not confirming who was behind the attack, Colombian authorities say they suspect dissidents from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or the National Liberation Army. Neither has claimed responsibility for the attack. The government announced that it was investigating ‘possible attacks’ against Duque, when the conservative president began his presidency.