Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express derails in a tunnel

Mumbai: Reports indicate this morning that the Rajdhani train derailed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri tunnel on its way from Delhi to Goa. An official told Press Trust of India that the Madgaon station-bound Rajdhani Express from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri today.

This accident did not involve any passengers, according to the official, who noted that it took place about 325 kilometers from Mumbai. Details are awaited.