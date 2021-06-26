Health Minister Veena George visits SLTC at Plachimada

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday visited the COVID second-line treatment facility (SLTC) inside the defunct Coca-Cola factory in Plachimada.

To boost the battle against the pandemic, the 35,000-square-foot factory was transformed into a 550-bed COVID facility. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and the government collaborated to create the SLTC. The facility was recently launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ms. Veena thanked everyone who had worked extra hours to get the centre up and running in less than a month. COVID-19 patients were admitted to the SLTC from Friday onwards. There are 100 oxygen beds and 20 ventilator beds among the 550 beds.

Fifty of the beds are in intensive care units. Air-conditioned cabins, oxygen cylinder support for all beds, a 1-kl oxygen tank that can be enlarged to 2 kl, a portable X-ray console, and a 24-hour COVID outpatient wing are all available at the centre. The SLTC was built for a total of Rs. 1.10 crore.