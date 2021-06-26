Kerala students call for cancellation of final-semester university exams

A group of students in Kerala has escalated their demands for the cancellation of the final-semester university tests, which are set to begin on June 28. Many students have joined a Twitter movement using the hashtag #Canceluniversityexams to demand the examinations be canceled.

They are requesting that the tests be canceled or that all candidates be vaccinated before the offline examinations are held. Amid the partial relaxations, the Kerala government has given its approval for the state’s universities to take final-semester exams offline.

Due to the disastrous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations have already been postponed. Many of the students who spoke out on social media sites said that they had not yet gotten their first dose of the vaccine. With the possibility of a third wave looming, hundreds of more students will be exposed to the risk of disease transmission while taking examinations, they added.

Students stated that the university officials have not taken into consideration the mental health of students, which are unstable due to the ongoing situation while insisting on holding the offline exams. They pointed out the figures of anxiety and depression among the students are increasing and some of them require assistance in overcoming their concerns, while some required counseling.

However, according to officials from the Higher Education Department, the decision to hold the offline examinations was made based on feedback from institutions. Thousands of students’ higher education would be jeopardized if the examinations are delayed any longer, officials said.