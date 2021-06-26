Malana: The intoxicated village veiled in myth

Himachal Pradesh’s ancient village of Malana is known for its psychedelic parties and free-flowing hashish. Situated in the Himalayas, Malana is surrounded by steep cliffs and snow-caped mountains. In the midst of the cold, gushing winds and rows of dark green deodar trees, travellers have long sought out mystic Malana cream, which locals consider a sacred herb and what outsiders see as a way to soothe the mind. Hashish or cannabis resin is known for its hand-rubbing technique while producing it, as well as for its reportedly powerful intoxicating effects.

Alexander the Great’s army is said to have taken shelter in this isolated village after they were wounded in a battle against Porus, a ruler in India’s Punjab region, in 326BC. Malanis are often said to be descended from these soldiers. In the village, Artifacts from the era have been found in the village, such as a sword that rests inside a temple. Despite this, the soldiers’ genetic ties have not been studied or determined.

The journey to Malana itself is an adventure. Jari, the village at the bottom of Parvati Valley, is a four-hour trek away without access to motor vehicles. Despite the steep approach, it was breath-taking. Malani people, most of whom were traditionally dressed in light brown robes, caps, and hemp shoes, were soon visible – distinguished by their light brown hair, light brown eyes, long noses, and a distinct wheatish or golden-brown complexion of skin. The primitive land shaded by the majestic Chandrakhani and Deotibbapeaks have always been kind to tourists. It has fiercely and silently guarded its own culture. In Malana, one should keep their hands off the walls and belongings of the locals unless you want a fine. It may sound absurd, but they won’t even eat food prepared by a non-native.

The village of Malana has its own judicial system, and all work in the village still takes place with the advice of Jamlu Devta. Three decades ago, some officials had succeeded in persuading the residents to follow the national constitution. Malana Cream, the world’s best and most expensive charas, was produced in the village. Tourists began visiting the village – some to learn about its culture and others for charas. Currently, its economy is dependent on both tourism and charas. The majority of residents are still illiterate, very few are high-class graduates, and less than a dozen have attended college.

Taking a look at their judicial system, it is clear that the Malanese are a people of faith. The Malanian judiciary is completely incomparable to the Indian judiciary system. To resolve conflicts, they cut the right foreleg of each lamb one and a half inches deep, stuff it with poison, and sew it back with needle and thread. The person whose lamb dies first is implied to lose. They believe that their Devta takes the decision.

Malana is known for their quality hashish that makes them enticing to people across the globe. Back in the day when it was first discovered, Malana was primarily used for medical purposes. People eventually discovered how to rub cannabis leaves to make charas, a world-class edible. Despite its popularity, the village remains rooted in its customs and faith. During the era of the Beatles, Parvati has been the summer home for many hippies, and the mysteries of the hills have never failed to captivate us even today.