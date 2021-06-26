Mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ found in Yemen

The Well of Barhout in Yemen’s east, also known as the ‘Well of Hell,’ is a natural wonder shrouded in mystery and tales of demons. The giant hole in the desert of Al Mahra province is 30 meters wide and thought to be between 100 and 250 meters deep. It is closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa, 1,300 kilometers away.

According to local legend, it was built as a prison for demons, a reputation bolstered by the foul odors rising from its depths. Yemeni officials claim they have no idea what lies beneath. ‘It’s very deep – we’ve never reached the bottom of this well, as there’s little oxygen and no ventilation,’ said Salah Babhair, director-general of Mahra’s geological survey and mineral resources authority. ‘We had gone to visit the area and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 meters down into it. We noticed strange things inside. We also smelt something strange … It’s a mysterious situation.’

The sun doesn’t penetrate far into the structure, and the only thing visible from the edge are the birds that fly in and out of its depths. Close-ups of the inside of the well have been said to be nearly impossible to capture – local superstition holds that objects near the hole can be sucked towards it. Mr. Babhair said that the well was ‘millions and millions of years old. ‘These places require more study, research, and investigation,’ he said. Over the centuries, stories have circulated of malign, supernatural figures known as jinns or genies living in the well.

Many locals are still hesitant to visit the vast hole, or even talk about it, for fear of being cursed by a chasm that, legend has it, threatens life on Earth itself. Yemenis have already had their fair share of misfortune. Since 2014, the country has been embroiled in a civil war between the government and the Houthi rebels.

According to the UN, Yemen is experiencing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, millions displaced, and two-thirds of its 30-million population reliant on aid.