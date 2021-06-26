Scientists, educators applaud PM Modi’s efforts to speed up COVID vaccination

Over the last week, India saw an increase in the number of vaccine doses administered. Now, 300 scientists and academicians from leading national research institutes and universities have backed PM Modi’s efforts to accelerate the inoculation drive throughout the country from June 21.

Over 80 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered throughout the country on June 21 as the Centre kicked off its latest vaccination campaign. The 300 academicians urged the citizens to have full faith in the PM Modi-led government in a signed letter praising the steps taken by the Centre to achieve 100% vaccination coverage and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 300 acclaimed academicians are researchers from JNU, BHU, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, a few central universities, Calcutta university, IITs, AIIMS, IISERs, ICMR institutes, NIPGR, Bose Institute, ICGEB, Manipal university, IGNOU and other leading institutes. They are also from universities abroad, like the University of Birmingham, the University of Nebraska Medical Center – USA, Concordia University, and Harvard University.

Moreover, sources inform that PM Modi chaired a meeting at 5 pm to review the Centre’s latest vaccination phase. India’s cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday. According to a report, the new phase of vaccination began on June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday. Over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose on Friday, and 77,664 received their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, according to the ministry.

Read more: Blood test to detect 50 types of cancer to be piloted by NHS England

Since the beginning of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, 7.87 crore people have received their first dose and 17.09 lakh their second dose. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were the first states to obtain Covid vaccines for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.