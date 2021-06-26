Simple tests to measure your fitness level at home

As obesity cases rise, weight loss has become one of our primary concerns. Even though many of us are trying to follow fad diets and exercise programs, we may not be getting the desired results. Even if we did, we worry about weight gain if we decide to abandon our strict diet program.

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the reason we fail to lose weight maybe because we are not doing it the right way. Diwekar explains the proper way to measure a person’s body weight and fitness level in a video she posted on Instagram.

Bodyweight includes fat body weight and lean body weight. As we age, we begin to carry more fat weight and less lean body weight, she says. Many researchers have noted that weight-loss diets can be harmful to our bodies. A sustainable approach to weight loss is the way to lose weight – in this way, you’ll never gain back the weight you lost.

‘Bodyweight is not a measure of fatness; it is certainly not a measure of fitness,’ said the nutritionist. A weight scale is not an accurate way to measure your weight because it doesn’t tell you if your weight is lean or fat, Diwekar says.

If you want to lose fat, you need to gain lean body mass. According to Diwekar, the three parameters that indicate that a person’s lean body weight is increasing are:

Waist to hip ratio: Use a measuring tape to measure your waist size, two to three fingers above your navel (the narrowest part of your waist).

Measure the broadest part of your hip for hip size. Note the measurements. The ideal waist-to-hip ratio is between 0.7 and 0.85 (for women) and 0.85 and 1 (for men).

Sit and reach test: Sit at the edge of a chair and point your toes upwards while keeping your legs straight. Look straight and bend your body to reach your feet. If you can touch your toes, the reading is zero. If you can reach only up to your ankles, the reading will be in minus.

Resting heart rate: Wake up in the morning and place an oximeter on your finger. The number displayed represents your resting heart rate on average. Otherwise, check your pulse before getting up.

All of these tests can act as a motivator to begin or continue an exercise regimen aimed at keeping you in top physical condition.