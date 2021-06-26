TuM Terrorists plan to attack ‘Religious Sites’: Pakistani conspiracy ‘Exposed’

Seven terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) have been charged in the Mendhar arms smuggling case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Republic TV has accessed a first-of-its-kind report about Pakistan’s plot in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and its attack on religious sites.

According to the NIA’s charge sheet, Pakistan handlers were sent images of Army installations. They were constantly asked to share photos and videos of Army installations. A larger international conspiracy is also at play, as the terrorists keep in touch with a Kuwait-based operative to execute terrorist activities on Indian soil. A VPN and proxy network were used to avoid monitoring or apprehension by the security forces. According to the NIA chargesheet, social media was also used to push weapons and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mendhar smuggling case was brought to light with the arrest of Mohammed Mustafa Khan and the seizure of six hand grenades from his home. In March 2021, the NIA took over the case. Seven persons said to be handlers of TuM have been found to be involved in a deep-rooted Pakistani terror plan to wage war on India through Jammu and Kashmir, including weapons smuggling. The Pakistani terrorists were allegedly operating in India through an international handler, identified as Sher Ali from Kuwait who directed nefarious activities in the Mendhar area of Poonch district. The Pakistani conspiracy has been exposed by the discovery of large caches of weapons, ammunition, narcotics, flags, posters, and other incriminating evidence found from several hideouts in Pooch.

According to the charge sheet filed by a special court of the NIA, the defendants are Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid Khan, Sher Ali (based in Kuwait), and Mohd Rafiq Nai alias Sultan (based in PoK). In addition to the Arms Act, they have also been charged under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.