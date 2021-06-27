Don’t copy Bollywood: Imran Khan to Pakistani filmmakers

Pakistan: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has advised the country’s filmmakers to focus on generating fresh and unique content rather than simply mimicking the Indian Hindi film industry.

Speaking at an Islamabad short film festival, Khan admitted that mistakes were made at first because the Pakistani film industry was ‘inspired’ by Bollywood, resulting in a society that perpetuated the habit of copying and embracing another nation’s culture.

‘So the most important thing I want to convey to young filmmakers is that in my experience of the world, only uniqueness sells — imitation has no value,’ Imran Khan remarked, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper. He also emphasised the significance of creativity and challenged the Pakistani film industry to think in fresh ways.

In response to the impact of Hollywood and Bollywood on Pakistani popular culture, Imran Khan stated that people in the nation do not watch local content unless it has a commercial spin. ‘So my (advice) to young filmmakers is to bring your own unique ideas and don’t be afraid of failure. I’ve learned in my life that the person who is frightened of defeat will never triumph, he was quoted as saying.

Imran Khan’s remarks come against the background of Pakistan’s intention to improve its global reputation.