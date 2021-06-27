India-Dubai Flight Service: Emirates Airlines announces important decision

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced the possible date of resuming flight services from India to Dubai. The national air carrier of Dubai announced that it expects to resume the service from July 7. Tickets from India to Dubai are available for booking from July 7 on the website of airline.

‘We’re expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai from the 7th of July 2021. We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the Government authorities. We hope to have more details soon. Please keep an eye on our website for,’ the airline said in reply to a question from a passenger on its Twitter account.

On Thursday, Emirates informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended. The air carrier also made it clear that the situation is dynamic and any change in travel protocols and guidelines will be updated immediately.