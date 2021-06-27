Man arrested for jumping from moving plane

New York: A man was arrested for jumping from a moving plane. The incident took place at the Los Angeles International Airport. The passenger jumped from the United Express flight 5365 to Salt Lake City. The passenger who was injured in the incident was rushed to a hospital.

As per reports, he tried to breach the cockpit of the flight operated by SkyWest Airlines. Then he was able to open the service door and jumped onto the runway. The take-off of the flight was delayed by three hours after this. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has started an investigation about the incident.