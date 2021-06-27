Neena Gupta trolled for meeting lyricist Gulzar in shorts

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, whose autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ was released on June 14, paid a visit to famous lyricist Gulzar’s home recently to gift him her book. However, what made headlines was Neena Gupta’s choice of dress when visiting Gulzar Sahab’s residence!

Following the visit, the actress posted a video on her official Instagram handle, in which she was spotted wearing a stylish top and shorts. It seems to draw a slew of haters, most of whom chastised her for the outfit she wore to meet the renowned poet.

‘Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab ha,’ a user commented. ‘Age ke hisab se chalo madam,’ wrote another one.

‘Ye sab gandgi hai aunty Ji !!! Western culture bilkul kharab hai ! Or aap ye Jante hue bhi inka anusarn kar rahe ho ! Toh aaj ke bache apni history or religion ke bar mai kya hi jaan na pasand karenge !? Jab aap jaise log maail se bhari western culture ki chadar ohd lenge,’ another netizen added.

On the work front, Neena Gupta appeared in Netflix’s ‘Sardar Ka Grandson,’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She also appeared in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.’