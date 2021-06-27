No exam fees for students orphaned due to Covid: Pune University

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), commonly known as Pune University, has stated that it will provide financial assistance to varsity students affected by COVID-19. As part of the assistance, students orphaned by Covid at Pune University will not be required to pay examination fees for the preceding or current academic year.

In a statement, the institution also stated that the management is looking at methods to lower the tuition costs for these students. Students who have already paid their test fees will have their costs refunded if their earning parents died due to Covid.

For several months, student activists have been asking for either waiving or reducing the fees for all the students. Their argument has been that the pandemic has placed significant financial strain on students, many of whom originate from rural families or small communities and are struggling to make ends meet. However, it did not exempt the exam fees since it is a tough decision to make, according to university officials, who point out that exam-related fees account for a substantial portion of the university’s own revenues.

Meanwhile, SPPU Admissions 2021 has commenced at Pune University. SPPU has also released the application form for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and integrated PG, and Ph.D. admission for the 2021-22 academic year. Students interested in enrolling in SPPU programmes can apply online by July 4 at unipune.ac.in. However, SPPU will enable candidates to enrol for the programmes until July 10 for an additional fee.